Myanmar to build 110MW nuclear plant, partner on Dawei Port with Russia

Speaking to reporters on March 5 following the Myanmar-Russia Economic Forum in Moscow, Zaw Min Tun confirmed the agreements, which were reached during the visit of Myanmar’s high-level delegation led by SAC Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The delegation is currently in Russia on an official visit to strengthen bilateral ties.
Zaw Min Tun highlighted the significance of the Dawei Deep-Sea Port project, stating that it would serve as a crucial economic hub for Southeast Asia. The port's strategic location in southern Myanmar near the Malacca Strait makes it a key trade route connecting the South China Sea with the Indian Ocean.
“The first key point is that we will construct a 110-megawatt nuclear power plant in Myanmar with Russian technology. Additionally, we will collaborate with Russia on the Dawei Deep-Sea Port project, which will be a major economic initiative in Southeast Asia,” he said.
He also noted that Russia already has port connections in Vietnam, and linking these to Dawei would enhance trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Myanmar, positioning the partnership as a significant economic force in the region.
As part of the visit, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 4. Following their discussions, President Putin announced an agreement to build a small-scale nuclear power plant in Myanmar.
Furthermore, both governments signed 10 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including a cooperation agreement on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and nuclear safety regulations.
“We held discussions with President Putin to further strengthen Myanmar-Russia relations, including economic, political, and social cooperation,” Zaw Min Tun said.
The agreements mark a significant step in Myanmar-Russia collaboration, particularly in energy and infrastructure development, reinforcing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network