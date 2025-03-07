Myanmar to build 110MW nuclear plant, partner on Dawei Port with Russia

Speaking to reporters on March 5 following the Myanmar-Russia Economic Forum in Moscow, Zaw Min Tun confirmed the agreements, which were reached during the visit of Myanmar’s high-level delegation led by SAC Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The delegation is currently in Russia on an official visit to strengthen bilateral ties.

Zaw Min Tun highlighted the significance of the Dawei Deep-Sea Port project, stating that it would serve as a crucial economic hub for Southeast Asia. The port's strategic location in southern Myanmar near the Malacca Strait makes it a key trade route connecting the South China Sea with the Indian Ocean.