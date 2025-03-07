Cambodia’s Songkran festival vying for UNESCO recognition

Prime Minister Hun Manet reaffirmed the government’s commitment.

“The Royal Government is preparing to register Cambodia’s Songkran as a World Heritage site,” he said, as he addressed the Solidarity Dinner with Artists on March 5.

“Therefore, I urge the administrations of the capital, provinces, towns, districts, and communes to organise more Songkran festivals by Khmer traditions for the upcoming New Year celebrations,” he added.

He also attended the 27th National Cultural Day Celebration on March 3.

He emphasized that Songkran is a shared cultural tradition among several countries and should not be considered the exclusive property of any single nation.

“Songkran belongs to cultures with shared traditions, just as Kun Khmer, Muay Thai and other martial arts coexist,” he said.

The prime minister also encouraged the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts and the private sector to collaborate with experts and artists by organising local training courses and cultural exchange programs.

Chhort Bunthong, a cultural and social specialist at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, welcomed the initiative, noting that Cambodia has long worked toward safeguarding its cultural heritage.