Cambodia’s Songkran festival vying for UNESCO recognition

Prime Minister Hun Manet reaffirmed the government’s commitment.
“The Royal Government is preparing to register Cambodia’s Songkran as a World Heritage site,” he said, as he addressed the Solidarity Dinner with Artists on March 5.
“Therefore, I urge the administrations of the capital, provinces, towns, districts, and communes to organise more Songkran festivals by Khmer traditions for the upcoming New Year celebrations,” he added.
He also attended the 27th National Cultural Day Celebration on March 3.
He emphasized that Songkran is a shared cultural tradition among several countries and should not be considered the exclusive property of any single nation.
“Songkran belongs to cultures with shared traditions, just as Kun Khmer, Muay Thai and other martial arts coexist,” he said.
The prime minister also encouraged the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts and the private sector to collaborate with experts and artists by organising local training courses and cultural exchange programs.
Chhort Bunthong, a cultural and social specialist at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, welcomed the initiative, noting that Cambodia has long worked toward safeguarding its cultural heritage.
"To have Khmer Songkran inscribed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, relevant ministries and government institutions must complete UNESCO’s core requirements,” Bunthong told The Post.
“However, public participation is also essential, as intangible heritage is rooted in the knowledge, traditions and creativity of the people,” he added.
He emphasised that Cambodian citizens play a crucial role in preserving and showcasing Khmer Songkran through traditional games, folk songs and performances, ensuring global recognition of this vibrant celebration.
With nationwide preparations underway for the upcoming festival, Bunthong stressed the importance of maintaining the festival’s distinct Khmer identity.
“All elements of the festival must reflect authentic Khmer traditions. Citizens, authorities, experts and artists must work together to prevent any misrepresentation of Khmer art forms as those of Thailand,” he said.
He reassured the public that UNESCO’s evaluation process is thorough and based on historical and cultural evidence.
“If UNESCO experts conduct their research, there is no need for concern. Khmer history, territory and traditions have existed since ancient times, long before Thailand became a kingdom or a state,” he said.
Bunthong noted that Songkran celebrations in different countries would not create disputes, as UNESCO’s recognition is based on unique cultural elements tied to specific locations and historical contexts.
“While neighbouring countries may have similar cultural traditions, each has its distinct characteristics. There is no controversy — only differing opinions,” he said.
Manet highlighted the joint roles of both young people and veteran artists in preserving and promoting Khmer cultural heritage.
“This year, Angkor Songkran will feature traditional art performances at the provincial and district levels, along with popular folk games to further promote our arts and culture,” he said.
Encouraging innovation in the arts sector, he urged artists and cultural institutions to embrace modern technology while staying true to Cambodia’s national identity.
He emphasised the need for continued research and documentation, especially for high-risk or endangered art forms.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network