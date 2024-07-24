Long weekends to generate THB18 billion from domestic tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is predicting that around 5 million Thais will travel domestically during the two long weekends in July, generating approximately 18 billion baht in revenue for local tourism entrepreneurs.

This month has two long weekends: July 20-22 marking Buddhist Lent Day on July 21, and July 27-29 celebrating His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said on Tuesday that the three regions expected to generate the most income during the long weekends are the central region including Bangkok (4.78 billion baht), followed by the eastern region (4.06 billion baht), and the southern region (3.01 billion baht).

She said most of those who chose to travel last weekend visited famous temples that were holding religious ceremonies, while those travelling this weekend would most likely visit venues featuring activities to celebrate the King’s 72nd birthday.

“This also includes charitable activities to honour his majesty, such as the reforestation projects in several provinces,” she said.

In Bangkok, several landmarks will be open to the public on the King’s birthday, including the Grand Palace, the Royal Pantheon and the National Museum.

The 10 provinces that welcomed the highest number of Thai visitors during the July 20-22 weekend were Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, Rayong, Ayutthaya, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Udon Thani and Phetchaburi.

Hotels in Chonburi reported the highest average occupation rate during the period at 86%, followed by Udon Thani at 84%, the tourism agency reported.