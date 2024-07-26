In the pink at Chaiyaphum national park

Those who are undecided about where to go this weekend might be interested in visiting the Sai Thong National Park in Chaiyaphum province, which is currently in full bloom with beautiful Siam tulips (Curcuma sessilis).

Also known as dok krachiao or dok pathuma in Thai, Siam tulips bloom once a year during the rainy season, an official at the park located in Nong Bua Rawe district, said on Thursday.

“There are several scenic points at the park, all of which offer a 360-degree view of the blooming dok krachiao and can be accessed via a tour bus service,” he said.

Sai Thong National Park is Chaiyaphum’s largest national park, spanning an area of 199,375 rai (31,900 hectare). The park is home to one of the richest dipterocarp forests in the kingdom.

The most famous tourist attraction in the park is Bua Sawan Field, which features one of the largest canvases of Siam tulips in Thailand spread over an area of 107 rai (17.12 hectare). The field is located 12 km. from the park office.

What makes Bua Sawan Field unique is the fact that it has the flowers in two colours, white and pink, while other Siam tulip fields usually have only the pink ones.

The official advised visitors to arrive at the park in the morning from 7am to 9am, so they can witness Siam tulips at the best thanks to the morning dew.

To celebrate His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28, all national parks in Thailand will waive entrance fees for Thai citizens on Sunday. However, the tour bus service still costs from 40 to 70 baht per person, depending on the destination.