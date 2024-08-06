Foreign arrivals pass 21 million in seven months

Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said a total of 21.045 million foreign tourists had visited Thailand from January 1 to August 4, an increase of 33% year on year.
During the first seven months of this year, the top five nations whose citizens visited Thailand are:
Sermsak said the past week of July 29 to August 4 saw 710,237 foreign arrivals, mainly because the summer holidays in Europe had started, and short-haul tourists from China, South Korea, and Japan began traveling abroad during their countries' school holidays.
The top five nationalities of foreign tourists visiting Thailand during the past week were:
Sermsak expected an increased number of foreign tourists this week due to school and summer holidays, coupled with the Thai government’s ease of travel measures, including free visas and an increased number of flights.