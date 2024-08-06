Foreign arrivals pass 21 million in seven months

Sermsak said the past week of July 29 to August 4 saw 710,237 foreign arrivals, mainly because the summer holidays in Europe had started, and short-haul tourists from China, South Korea, and Japan began traveling abroad during their countries' school holidays.

The top five nationalities of foreign tourists visiting Thailand during the past week were:

161,159 Chinese tourists

87,833 Malaysian tourists

43,784 South Korean tourists

32,165 Indian tourists

26,788 Laotian tourists

Sermsak expected an increased number of foreign tourists this week due to school and summer holidays, coupled with the Thai government’s ease of travel measures, including free visas and an increased number of flights.