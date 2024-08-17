Direct route between Kuala Lumpur, Chiang Mai takes flight

The inaugural Malaysia Airlines flight, MH772, took off from Kuala Lumpur on August 15, marking the start of five weekly services on the route using an Boeing 737-800 aircraft with capacity for 297 passengers.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), expressed her enthusiasm for the new route, highlighting its potential to position Thailand as a regional hub.

"This direct link between two major Southeast Asian cities will significantly enhance travel convenience for Malaysian tourists. This development is part of TAT's strategy to expand the quality tourist market by collaborating with airline networks, with the aim of positioning Thailand as a hub for ASEAN tourism," she said.

TAT is keen to capitalise on the growing Malaysian market, which is known for its high spending power and repeat visits. According to the authority, 80% of Malaysian tourists to Thailand are independent travellers, with 69% returning for multiple visits.

Popular activities among Malaysian visitors include experiencing Thai cuisine, indulging in spa treatments, exploring historical sites, and enjoying beach holidays.

To date, Thailand has welcomed more than 3 million Malaysian tourists this year, representing a 27.65% increase compared with the same period in 2023. However, TAT says it remains committed to further boosting visitor numbers through targeted marketing campaigns and by working closely with industry partners.

The new flight route is expected to appeal to Malaysian travellers seeking a different kind of experience to the more popular southern destinations. Chiang Mai, with its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant atmosphere, offers a unique and alluring proposition.



