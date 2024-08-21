New travel platform “Gother” targets at least 1m Thai tourists

A new travel platform “Gother” was launched recently, aiming to inspire people to travel, explore and experience the world by offering curated plans inspired by the traveller's community.

The platform primarily targets Thai tourists, and aims to attract at least 1 million members by the year-end, said Anupong Kriangkrailipikorn, CEO of Search Engine Optimization Ltd and founder of Gother.

The name Gother stands for Going + Together, representing a brand that will take you to travel together with the community, he said.

Available on the website www.gother.com and Gopher mobile application, Gopher uses modern technology to facilitate travelling needs of people, offering services such as air-ticket booking, hotel reservation, and a variety of tour packages, he added.

“What makes us stand out is the ‘Gother KLUB’, a community designed for the exchange of travel experience among people of similar lifestyles and preferences,” said Anupong, adding that the club is an excellent destination for those who are interested in adventurous, eco-friendly, spiritual or culinary travels.

The club also features “recommended activities” for a variety of attractions throughout Thailand, including water parks, theme parks, spa and massage establishments, health and beauty institutes, zoos and aquariums, and cultural activities.