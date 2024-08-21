New travel platform “Gother” targets at least 1m Thai tourists

A new travel platform “Gother” was launched recently, aiming to inspire people to travel, explore and experience the world by offering curated plans inspired by the traveller's community.
The platform primarily targets Thai tourists, and aims to attract at least 1 million members by the year-end, said Anupong Kriangkrailipikorn, CEO of Search Engine Optimization Ltd and founder of Gother.
The name Gother stands for Going + Together, representing a brand that will take you to travel together with the community, he said.
Available on the website www.gother.com and Gopher mobile application, Gopher uses modern technology to facilitate travelling needs of people, offering services such as air-ticket booking, hotel reservation, and a variety of tour packages, he added.
“What makes us stand out is the ‘Gother KLUB’, a community designed for the exchange of travel experience among people of similar lifestyles and preferences,” said Anupong, adding that the club is an excellent destination for those who are interested in adventurous, eco-friendly, spiritual or culinary travels.
The club also features “recommended activities” for a variety of attractions throughout Thailand, including water parks, theme parks, spa and massage establishments, health and beauty institutes, zoos and aquariums, and cultural activities.
Anupong said that Gother was built on the company’s over 10 years of experience in air ticket and hotel reservation, and supported by joint investment from Beacon Venture Capital and Krungthai Ventures Ltd.
Gother also seamlessly integrates with banking applications such as K Plus, Krungthai Next, and Pao Tang, allowing users to effortlessly make financial transactions from within the platform.
Gother is offering a special promotion for those who register before October 15. Users of services on Gother during the period can win an air ticket to Paris (for two persons), 10,000-baht discounts on air tickets (18 prizes), and 500-baht discount on air tickets and hotels (150,000 prizes).