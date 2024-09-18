Govt eyes bringing back ‘We Travel Together’ co-payment scheme

To further boost the tourism industry, the Tourism and Sports Ministry is planning to bring back the popular “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) co-payment scheme implemented to revive the industry after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The scheme, which offers up to 40% subsidy on room rates, airfares, and restaurants at domestic establishments for Thai travellers, would help boost their spending during vacations, Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Tuesday during a meeting with over 20 tourism entrepreneurs and associations.

“Rao Tiew Duay Kan benefitted all levels of tourism entrepreneurs, from big hotels to small food stalls,” he said. “The ministry will discuss with related agencies the details of the scheme in the new phase.”

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said that the campaign should be able to start immediately after receiving Cabinet approval as it has been implemented before, and new users can register on the existing platforms of Krungthai Bank and the Pao Tang application.

She added that the TAT would look into the period during which the campaign should be active, as the number of tourists during weekends and holidays is already high, and tourism entrepreneurs often raise their prices during these periods.

Thapanee added that the authority is also considering removing the age limit of 18 under the We Travel Together scheme to maximise the number of participants.