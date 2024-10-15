TAT preparing to promote country for tourism, sport events

This follows a meeting of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, TAT executives, and representatives from 74 TAT offices worldwide on October 3.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool explained that the “Thailand Grand Tourism and Sport Year 2025” scheme was initiated during the meeting by the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
With collaboration from several agencies, the scheme will feature five main categories: grand festivities, grand privileges, grand celebrations, grand moments, and grand invitations, she explained.
She said many events related to tourism and sports were scheduled to take place next year, such as Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla, the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relationship, and the opening of the 30th TAT office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Foreign Ministry would announce additional visa exemption for target markets, she said, adding that other agencies have planned to offer privileges to tourists and trade partners.
Thapanee said Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong had reiterated that the government was paying attention to the plan to attract private investment to boost the potential of Thai tourism, such as a Formula One motor race, entertainment complexes, cash rebates for foreign filmmakers, and investment in secondary cities.
“For instance, a MotoGP race in Buriram province was among large events that helped boost confidence in investment in tourism cities,” she said, adding that TAT has discussed with the Bank of Thailand the expansion of cashless payment to support more travellers.
Also, Sorawong has appointed provincial agencies to update tourist attractions, accommodations and specialities in their provinces to be proposed by this year, she added.
Thapanee went on to say that Thailand’s tourism would be affected by various challenges in the fourth quarter, such as domestic floods and natural disasters in other countries, conflict in the Middle East and a strengthening baht.
She said entrepreneurs have started to be concerned about whether they have to review the price of products and services to cope with currency exchange volatility.
However, she expects Thailand to attract 36.7 million foreign arrivals this year as planned, saying that 26 million foreign travellers visited the country in the first nine months.
She added that Thailand would benefit from an increase of international flight capacity during the cold season.