TAT preparing to promote country for tourism, sport events

She said many events related to tourism and sports were scheduled to take place next year, such as Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla, the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relationship, and the opening of the 30th TAT office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Ministry would announce additional visa exemption for target markets, she said, adding that other agencies have planned to offer privileges to tourists and trade partners.

Thapanee said Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong had reiterated that the government was paying attention to the plan to attract private investment to boost the potential of Thai tourism, such as a Formula One motor race, entertainment complexes, cash rebates for foreign filmmakers, and investment in secondary cities.

“For instance, a MotoGP race in Buriram province was among large events that helped boost confidence in investment in tourism cities,” she said, adding that TAT has discussed with the Bank of Thailand the expansion of cashless payment to support more travellers.

Also, Sorawong has appointed provincial agencies to update tourist attractions, accommodations and specialities in their provinces to be proposed by this year, she added.