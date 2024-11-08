Prizes worth half a million baht on offer for tourism video creators

The “Your Travel Stories” runs until November 16, aiming to boost awareness on Thai tourism and offer new travel experiences to people.
Interested creators can publish their video contents and put two hashtags, #YourTravelStories and name of tourist attraction, on their TikTok account.
After posting their video content, they should submit evidence and confirm participation in the activity via the website. TAT will be allowed to access those videos for promoting Thai tourism.
Only 20 participants with the highest engagement and complying with the event regulations would be eligible for joining a travel workshop trip in Kanchanaburi with Thai TikTok creator Mild Little Life, video content gadgets and tour packages to many provinces in Thailand.
Winners will be announced on November 20 on the Amazing Thailand Facebook page.