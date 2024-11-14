Chiang Mai flights cancelled, rescheduled for lantern festival

The Chiang Mai International Airport announced on Thursday that 74 flights were cancelled and 96 others rescheduled during the Yipeng Festival on Friday and Saturday.

Ronnakorn Chalermsanyakorn, director of Chiang Mai International Airport, advised passengers scheduled to fly on Friday and Saturday to arrive at the airport early to ensure they do not miss flights that have been rescheduled. He also warned of possible traffic congestion.

Over the two days, Chiang Mai skies will be filled with floating lanterns released to mark Loy Krathong. Northerners release floats in the sky instead of on water like elsewhere in Thailand.

Many airlines have decided to cancel or reschedule their flights to avoid hitting these floating lanterns, though the airport has warned locals against releasing them in red zones or close to the runway.

