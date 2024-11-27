Mae Hong Son expects to welcome 1.2 million tourists by year-end

The Mae Hong Son Tourism Office expects that the popular “bua tong” fields in the northern province would attract at least 1.2 million visitors before the year-end.

Panuwat Khadnak, director of the Mae Hong Son Tourism Office, said the bua tong or Mexican sunflowers are now in full bloom at the Bua Tong Field at Doi Mae U Kho mountain in the Khun Yuam district.

Panuwat said the fields are drawing tens of thousands of tourists a day.