Mae Hong Son expects to welcome 1.2 million tourists by year-end

The Mae Hong Son Tourism Office expects that the popular “bua tong” fields in the northern province would attract at least 1.2 million visitors before the year-end.
Panuwat Khadnak, director of the Mae Hong Son Tourism Office, said the bua tong or Mexican sunflowers are now in full bloom at the Bua Tong Field at Doi Mae U Kho mountain in the Khun Yuam district.
Panuwat said the fields are drawing tens of thousands of tourists a day.
Moreover, the cool weather of the winter season also drew tourists to visit six other districts of the northern province, which are Sop Moei, Mae Sariang, Mae La Noi, Muang, Pang Mapha and Pai so the office expected at laest 1.2 million tourists would come to Mae Hong Son before the year-end, Panuwat said.
This winter, the office expects tourists to generate some 1 billion baht of revenue for this small and remote province.
Panuwat said the Bua Tong Field would remain in bloom until the middle of next month.