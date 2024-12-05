Cheaper domestic flights up for grabs

Thai Airways International (THAI) has planned to offer 8,000 domestic flight tickets at a 30% price discount from Thursday to Saturday (December 5-7) in a bid to facilitate travelling among Thai people during the New Year festival.
The move aligns with the Transport Ministry’s policy to offer New Year gifts for people who wish to travel domestically between December 26 and January 5.
Round-trip tickets available for reservation include Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai (Songkhla), Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.
“This move aims to stimulate the economy and domestic tourism in December this year,” THAI announced in a statement, adding that bigger aircraft will be deployed for flights from Bangkok to Phuket and Chiang Mai to support passengers.
Thai ID cardholders can reserve tickets or ask for more information at THAI sales offices or contact the airline’s contact centre at 02 356 1111.