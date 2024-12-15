Second edition of ‘workation’ project launched

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatpaiboon said “Workation Paradise Throughout Thailand Season 2” aims to attract digital nomads and remote workers to travel in the country until early in the new year.
She noted that workation has become popular as public and private agencies have allowed workers to work from anywhere. This project is expected to stimulate tourism during weekdays and generate more tourism revenue for the country, she said.
TAT’s deputy governor for digitisation, research and development, Kittipong Prapattong, expects the project to encourage people to travel during weekdays and stay in Thailand longer, as well as stimulating their spending on products and services.
He said pop-up working spaces have been set up in five destinations – the Siam neighbourhood in Bangkok, Central Pattaya shopping mall in Chonburi, Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima, Ang Kaew Reservoir in Chiang Mai, and Phangan Island in Surat Thani.
These portable offices allow tourists to work in a relaxed atmosphere, he said, adding that special deals for digital nomads and remote workers are being offered on www.tourismthailand.org/workationthailand.
According to TAT, pop-up working spaces have been designed with facilities such as conference monitors, printers, electricity and internet.
Digital nomads and remote workers can access these pop-up working spaces free of charge. They can reserve them for portable offices online at the website.
Meanwhile, special deals being offered to digital nomads and remote workers on the website include hotel rooms, restaurants, health and wellness centres, and tourist attractions.