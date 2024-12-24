Nong Khai beckons tourists with chilly weather and misty mornings

Temperatures in Nong Khai province have dropped, making it an ideal time for tourists to check out this Northeast province’s mountaintop viewpoints and enjoy the scenic sea of mist.

Somkuan Jaisue, chief of Nong Khai’s Sangkhom district, said the area was fully prepared to welcome visitors, particularly at Phu Huay Isan in Ban Muang subdistrict. The spot offers stunning views of fog-covered mountains complemented by the chilly weather.