Nong Khai beckons tourists with chilly weather and misty mornings

Temperatures in Nong Khai province have dropped, making it an ideal time for tourists to check out this Northeast province’s mountaintop viewpoints and enjoy the scenic sea of mist.
Somkuan Jaisue, chief of Nong Khai’s Sangkhom district, said the area was fully prepared to welcome visitors, particularly at Phu Huay Isan in Ban Muang subdistrict. The spot offers stunning views of fog-covered mountains complemented by the chilly weather.
He said there are plenty of rooms available for the New Year holiday rush with options ranging from homestays near viewpoints and along the Mekong River.
Somkuan also advised tourists to visit Wat Pha Tak Sua, which sits atop a mountain in Sangkohm district’s Pha Tang subdistrict. The temple features a skywalk that offers spectacular views of mist-covered Phu Nong and Phu Phaduk mountains.