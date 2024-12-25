Tourists queue to take on 8-km mountain trek in Kanchanaburi

Hundreds of tourists flocked to the Thong Pha Phum National Park in Kanchanaburi province on Tuesday to take on the Khao Chang Phuak track, a popular mountain trek that opens only from November to January.

Located in Ban Pa Itong village in Tambon Pilok, this 8-km long trek requires participants to navigate through challenging terrains for 2 days and one night amid the cool weather of 20-25 degrees Celsius during the day and 15-20 degrees at night.

As a reward, they will be treated to the beautiful 360-degree view of Thailand’s western forest along the border with Myanmar on top of the Khao Chang Phuak Mountain, which is 1,249 metres above sea level and overlooking the Vajiralongkorn Dam.

The park is now welcoming 300-800 visitors per day, with more expected during the long New Year holidays, Yutthaphong Damsrisuk, the park’s chief said.