CAAT okays service hikes in 7 airports; closure of Thai Smile

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has approved an increase in passenger service charges at seven regional airports and the closure of Thai Smile Airways, marking significant changes in the country’s aviation sector.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Committee agreed to allow passenger service charges to be increased by 25 baht, pushing the charge for international passengers to 425 and for domestic passengers to 75 baht.
These fee adjustments will be applicable in seven airports, namely Krabi, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok, provided they have implemented advanced passenger processing systems. The airports are also required to first demonstrate their readiness with three key systems: Common Use Terminal Equipment, Common Use Self Service, and Common Use Bag Drop.
Chayatan Phromsorn, the Transport Ministry’s permanent secretary, who chaired the meeting, also said that the airports are required to give passengers at least four months' notice before implementing the new charges.
The meeting also considered the closure of Thai Smile Airways, which flew its last flight on December 31, 2023. Though the operations were officially ceased last year, it still requires a final authorisation from the transport minister.
The committee approved the issuing of civil aviation licences to two commercial airlines, namely Siam Wings Airlines and Indira (2009) Air, while it extended the deadline for the commencement of M-Landarch Co’s flight operations from January 27 to June 30, 2025.
The authority also renewed the Asian Aerospace Services' civil aviation business licence for aerial work, including aerial photography and navigation aid testing services.
These decisions are part of broader reforms to Thailand's aviation sector, including updates to the National Civil Aviation Facilitation Plan to align with recent amendments to the country's Air Navigation Act.