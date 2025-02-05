CAAT okays service hikes in 7 airports; closure of Thai Smile

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has approved an increase in passenger service charges at seven regional airports and the closure of Thai Smile Airways, marking significant changes in the country’s aviation sector.



At a meeting on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Committee agreed to allow passenger service charges to be increased by 25 baht, pushing the charge for international passengers to 425 and for domestic passengers to 75 baht.



These fee adjustments will be applicable in seven airports, namely Krabi, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok, provided they have implemented advanced passenger processing systems. The airports are also required to first demonstrate their readiness with three key systems: Common Use Terminal Equipment, Common Use Self Service, and Common Use Bag Drop.