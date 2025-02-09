3.7 million foreign tourists visit Thailand in January

Thailand welcomed 3.7 million foreign tourists in January, a 22.2% increase from last year. China led arrivals, followed by Malaysia and Russia. The government has raised its 2024 tourism target to 40 million visitors, aiming for 3.5 trillion baht in revenue.

Thailand welcomed 3.709 million foreign tourists in January, marking a 22.2% increase compared to the same month last year, the Tourism and Sports Ministry announced.

Top 10 Countries Visiting Thailand in January

The ministry reported that the top ten countries with the highest number of visitors to Thailand last month were:

  • China – 662,779 tourists
  • Malaysia – 443,015 tourists
  • Russia – 255,920 tourists
  • South Korea – 209,065 tourists
  • India – 185,809 tourists
  • United Kingdom – 121,529 tourists
  • United States – 118,038 tourists
  • Taiwan – 116,779 tourists
  • Germany – 112,828 tourists
  • France – 110,515 tourists

January’s tourist arrivals exceeded the monthly average of 3.33 million, based on the government’s annual target of 40 million visitors.

Tourism Target Increased for 2024

Earlier, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced that 2025 has been designated “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025.”

He also revealed that the ministry had raised this year’s tourism target from 39 million to 40 million visitors. The government hopes that foreign tourists will generate 3.5 trillion baht in revenue this year.
