3.7 million foreign tourists visit Thailand in January

Thailand welcomed 3.709 million foreign tourists in January, marking a 22.2% increase compared to the same month last year, the Tourism and Sports Ministry announced.
The ministry reported that the top ten countries with the highest number of visitors to Thailand last month were:
January’s tourist arrivals exceeded the monthly average of 3.33 million, based on the government’s annual target of 40 million visitors.
Earlier, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced that 2025 has been designated “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025.”
He also revealed that the ministry had raised this year’s tourism target from 39 million to 40 million visitors. The government hopes that foreign tourists will generate 3.5 trillion baht in revenue this year.