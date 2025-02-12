Tourists invited to observe stars, constellations in Suphan Buri

Tourists are invited to attend the final two nights of a special tourism event in Suphan Buri, where they can enjoy camping and stargazing in Dan Chang district.
The event, called Starlit Suphan Buri Experience Nights, will take place on 15 and 22 February, following its first night on 8 February.
Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), the event offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the night sky.
Duangjai Karnthiranon, Chief of the Suphan Buri TAT Office, said the event is being held near Lam Ta Phern Reservoir in Dan Chang district.
Tourists can stay overnight in camps, with room accommodations also available. Expert guides from KMITL and NARIT will lead stargazing sessions, teaching visitors how to observe stars and constellations.
During the day, visitors can enjoy activities such as jet skiing on the reservoir. There will also be folk song performances by local teenagers and workshops where tourists can learn to make handicrafts.
A large moon prop will also be available for visitors to take photos with, adding a memorable touch to their experience.