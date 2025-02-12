Tourists invited to observe stars, constellations in Suphan Buri

Tourists are invited to attend the final two nights of a special tourism event in Suphan Buri, where they can enjoy camping and stargazing in Dan Chang district.

The event, called Starlit Suphan Buri Experience Nights, will take place on 15 and 22 February, following its first night on 8 February.

Organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), the event offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the night sky.