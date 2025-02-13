Spate of inflight thefts spurs action from Thai authorities

Stories of "sky-high thieves" taking advantage of sleeping passengers in dark cabins to steal cash and valuables on flights continue to surface on social media, spurring action from Thai authorities.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said this week his ministry would ask airlines to advise passengers to protect their valuables on board. Flight crews will also be asked to step up the frequency of cabin inspections. Several airlines have already issued warnings and tightened security measures.

The moves come after Hong Kong recorded 169 cases of in-flight thefts, with a total of 19 million baht in valuables stolen, in the first 10 months of 2024. About 70% of the thefts were on regional flights from countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India.