Spate of inflight thefts spurs action from Thai authorities

Stories of "sky-high thieves" taking advantage of sleeping passengers in dark cabins to steal cash and valuables on flights continue to surface on social media, spurring action from Thai authorities.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said this week his ministry would ask airlines to advise passengers to protect their valuables on board. Flight crews will also be asked to step up the frequency of cabin inspections. Several airlines have already issued warnings and tightened security measures.
The moves come after Hong Kong recorded 169 cases of in-flight thefts, with a total of 19 million baht in valuables stolen, in the first 10 months of 2024. About 70% of the thefts were on regional flights from countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India.
However, Sorawong dismissed any notion that the spate of airline thievery would deter tourists.
"I don’t think incidents of theft on airplanes will affect the international tourist market in Thailand," he said.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor, noted that in-flight thefts of valuables are not a new issue, with similar cases from various countries going viral on social media in recent years. She said both passengers and airline staff are advised to take precautions to protect their personal belongings. In cases where suspects are apprehended, they should face visa revocation or blacklisting, along with legal prosecution. This punishment would send a clear message about the seriousness of upholding the law, and raising public awareness.
Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Thai Travel Agents Association (ATTA), said incidents of in-flight theft inevitably impact the image of the perpetrator’s country, triggering increased scrutiny of its citizens’ behaviour. However, the rising frequency of such incidents is not causing Thai and international tourists to cancel their travel plans. Instead, they are exercising greater caution while travelling – whether by land or air.
Sisdivachr pointed out that this issue is not limited to international flights within Asia but also extends to other regions, including Europe, where reports of tourist robberies are common in certain destinations.
James Tong, managing director of Hong Kong’s Ngong Ping 360 cable car attraction, said the matter requires government intervention. However, inflight thefts have not had any impact on Hong Kong's tourism, he said. In fact, airlines have increased flights and seat capacity between Thailand and Hong Kong.