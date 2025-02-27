Tourism tax to be introduced during upcoming high season

Sorawong does not expect the tourism tax scheme will cause a decline in foreign arrivals as the tax is low. Several embassies have confirmed that this scheme is a good plan as it will allow travellers to access insurance, he said.

He emphasised that the tourism tax system will be one-stop-service to facilitate travellers.

“The tourist fee may not be a large amount that would put tourists off, but if collection is complicated, it will be inconvenient. Our aim is to make the process as smooth as possible,” he said.

The 300-baht tourism tax was shelved during the previous government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in the hope that revenue from tourism revenue would reach at least 3 trillion baht a year.