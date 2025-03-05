TAT leads Thai tourism firms to join German travel trade show

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong revealed that ITB Berlin 2025 will be more special than ever, with Thailand expanding its booth size from 540 square metres to 1,820 square metres—equivalent to one full hall of ITB Berlin.

This expansion aligns with the designation of 2025 as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year and supports the "Ignite Tourism Thailand" policy to propel Thailand onto the global stage.

"This year, 160 tourism operators from five regions across Thailand, including both major and emerging tourist cities, will participate—making it the largest Thai presence in ITB Berlin’s 50 years of participation," said Sorawong.

" The goal is to build and expand networks for Thai operators to penetrate the European market, which consists of high-potential tourists who stay longer and spend more. By 2025, we aim to attract 10.6 million long-haul travelers and generate 870 billion baht in tourism revenue," he added.

Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that this year, TAT is bringing the highest number of tourism operators to ITB Berlin, with 160 participants. These include 88% from the hotel and accommodation sector, 8% from Destination Management Companies (DMCs) specializing in tourism activities and events, and 4% from other sectors.