TAT leads Thai tourism firms to join German travel trade show

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong revealed that ITB Berlin 2025 will be more special than ever, with Thailand expanding its booth size from 540 square metres to 1,820 square metres—equivalent to one full hall of ITB Berlin.
This expansion aligns with the designation of 2025 as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year and supports the "Ignite Tourism Thailand" policy to propel Thailand onto the global stage.
"This year, 160 tourism operators from five regions across Thailand, including both major and emerging tourist cities, will participate—making it the largest Thai presence in ITB Berlin’s 50 years of participation," said Sorawong.
" The goal is to build and expand networks for Thai operators to penetrate the European market, which consists of high-potential tourists who stay longer and spend more. By 2025, we aim to attract 10.6 million long-haul travelers and generate 870 billion baht in tourism revenue," he added.
Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that this year, TAT is bringing the highest number of tourism operators to ITB Berlin, with 160 participants. These include 88% from the hotel and accommodation sector, 8% from Destination Management Companies (DMCs) specializing in tourism activities and events, and 4% from other sectors.
The decision to expand Thailand’s booth to a full hall this year aligns with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy to increase "Opportunity Areas" for tourism operators from "Hidden Gem Cities"—emerging destinations that have never participated in ITB Berlin before.
To support this initiative, a dedicated Hidden Gem Cities Zone has been established as a business networking space for operators from 17 provinces across Thailand’s five regions.
On March 5, Prime Minister Paetongtarn will attend ITB Berlin 2025, where she will hold a press conference with international media to present her vision and announce policies to drive Thailand’s tourism industry forward. She will also officially declare 2025 as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year and engage in discussions with tourism operators participating in the event.
The Hidden Gem Cities tourism operators participating include:
Northern Region (7 operators):
The Legend Chiang Rai Boutique River Resort and Spa (Chiang Rai)
Sang Poy Cottage (Mae Hong Son)
Chomprang House (Sukhothai)
Nan Boutique Hotel and Resort (Nan)
Phrae Travel by Line Motif Co., Ltd. (Phrae)
Tree Tara Hotel (Lampang)
Northeastern Region (4 operators):
New Wave Travel Ltd. Partnership (Nong Khai)
Thanathip 456 Co., Ltd. (Udon Thani)
Huan Luang Prabang (Loei)
Fortune Riverview Hotel & Fortune View Khong Hotel (Nakhon Phanom)
Eastern Region (4 operators):
Maneechan Resort & Sport Club Co., Ltd. (Chanthaburi)
The Mak Trat (Trat)
Wang Taparb Resort Co., Ltd. (Prachinburi)
La Villa Boutique Hotel (Sa Kaeo)
Southern Region (3 operators):
Mook Lamai Resort (Trang)
AaVa Resort & Spa (Nakhon Si Thammarat)
The Chevalley Beach Resort (Satun)
Additionally, one startup—Local Alike Co., Ltd., a platform specializing in community-based tourism—will also participate.
The centerpiece of Thailand’s presence at ITB Berlin will be "Thai Charms", a showcase of unique local identities from different regions under the concept “5 Must-Do in Thailand”. This will be presented alongside tourism products emphasizing sustainability, a key global tourism trend, and travel technology innovations.
A major highlight is the debut of TATAI, a 3D hologram booth powered by AI. This innovative system aggregates and processes Thai tourism data from various sources into a digital knowledge hub, offering real-time information to travelers through interactive web-based conversations.
With over 180 countries attending ITB Berlin 2025, this initiative is expected to attract global tourism businesses and play a crucial role in achieving Thailand’s tourism targets.