Paetongtarn promotes \'Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025\'

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over and delivered a keynote speech at the Amazing Thailand Networking Event with the Prime Minister of Thailand, held as part of Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin 2025 (ITB Berlin 2025) at CityCube, Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
The key points of her speech are summarized as follows:
In 2024, the government successfully boosted the country’s GDP through tourism, surpassing the target of 35 million international visitors and generating total revenue of over 47.40 billion euros, accounting for 15% of GDP.
For 2025, the government aims to attract 39 million international tourists and generate 98 billion euros in revenue. It is projected that 10.62 million visitors will come from Europe, contributing 24.22 billion euros.
To achieve these goals, the government has implemented five key measures under the Thailand Tourism vision to position Thailand as a world-class destination.
1. Enhancing travel convenience and safety, particularly by improving visa procedures, including visa exemptions for nationals from 93 countries and territories.
2. Infrastructure Development – The government is committed to establishing Thailand as the aviation hub of Southeast Asia, aiming to enhance capacity and accommodate 250 million passengers annually. This will be achieved through the expansion of Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, upgrades to regional airports such as U-Tapao, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, and the construction of new airports, including Andaman and Lanna airports.
Additionally, the government is promoting increased flight frequency and the introduction of new air routes to Thailand, alongside expanding the high-speed rail network connecting Thailand with Laos and China, as well as linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao airports.
3. Thai Soft Power – The government is leveraging local wisdom, which reflects Thailand’s unique strengths and potential, while also harnessing a highly skilled workforce and innovation to enhance the value of Thai products and services.
4. Promoting Thailand as a Global Hub for Medical and Wellness Tourism – With competitive pricing, diverse expertise, world-class healthcare facilities in the region, and Thailand’s renowned hospitality, the country is positioned as a premier destination for medical and wellness tourism.
5. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Tourism – Thailand has been selected to host the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference 2026 (GSTC 2026), underscoring the country’s commitment to fostering a more sustainable and inclusive future for the tourism industry.
The Prime Minister announced that 2025 has been designated as the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” and invited tourists to participate in various events scheduled throughout the year.
The celebrations will begin in April with the Songkran, marking Thailand’s New Year.
In June, Thailand will host Pride Month 2025 celebrations.
November will feature the Loi Krathong: Rivers of Light festival.
The year will conclude with the grand Amazing Thailand Countdown celebrations.
At the same time, Thailand is ready to host world-class sporting events, including the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2025 and the SEA Games 2025.
The Amazing Thailand Networking Event with the Prime Minister of Thailand was organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as part of ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s largest and most significant tourism trade fair. This year marks the 58th edition of the event, taking place from March 4-6, 2025.
For this year’s ITB Berlin, TAT has brought together 160 Thai tourism businesses from across the country to promote Thailand’s tourism image on a global scale.