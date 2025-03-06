Paetongtarn promotes \'Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025\'

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over and delivered a keynote speech at the Amazing Thailand Networking Event with the Prime Minister of Thailand, held as part of Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin 2025 (ITB Berlin 2025) at CityCube, Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

The key points of her speech are summarized as follows:

In 2024, the government successfully boosted the country’s GDP through tourism, surpassing the target of 35 million international visitors and generating total revenue of over 47.40 billion euros, accounting for 15% of GDP.

For 2025, the government aims to attract 39 million international tourists and generate 98 billion euros in revenue. It is projected that 10.62 million visitors will come from Europe, contributing 24.22 billion euros.

To achieve these goals, the government has implemented five key measures under the Thailand Tourism vision to position Thailand as a world-class destination.