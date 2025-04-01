False tsunami warning on social media affects Trang’s tourism

The president of the Trang Tourism and Hotel Association has criticised the spread of false tsunami warnings following Friday’s Myanmar earthquake, stating that they have taken a toll on tourism in Trang and other Andaman coastal provinces.

Somsak Suaboonthong, president of the association, said that 30% of tourists had called to cancel their hotel bookings in Trang after false warnings were posted by some Facebook users and later widely shared.

He added that around 50% to 60% of hotel guests had also called to indefinitely postpone their trips to Trang.

The wave of hotel booking cancellations and check-in postponements has severely impacted hotel operators in the southern province, Somsak said.