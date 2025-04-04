Songkran hotel bookings drop 25% amid earthquake concerns 

Hotel reservations for the Songkran Festival (April 11-17) in seven major tourist cities have dropped by 25% compared to last year, according to the Thai Hotels Association (THA), which reported this on Thursday.
The decline in bookings is attributed to safety concerns among both Thai and foreign tourists following the earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, which caused significant tremors in several northern and central regions of Thailand.
As a result, the THA estimates that around 689,000 fewer tourists are expected during this year's Songkran Festival.
Thienprasit Chaiyaphatranan, president of the THA, revealed that the association conducted a survey across 52 hotels in seven popular tourist destinations—Bangkok, Krabi, Chonburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Surat Thani. The survey revealed a 25% drop in hotel bookings for April 11-17 this year compared to the same period in 2024.
Foreign tourist bookings have also decreased. A total of 32,244 room nights have been reserved for Songkran, compared to 42,761 room nights during the same period last year.
The THA further projects that 2,067,846 foreign tourists will visit Thailand in April 2025, a decrease from 2,757,128 arrivals in April 2024.
"It is expected that this year's Songkran will not be as lively as last year, which marked the period following the country's reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thienprasit.
He urged the government to quickly stimulate the tourism sector, particularly the domestic market, and to expedite tourism subsidy programs for more tangible results.
To address tourists' safety concerns regarding hotels, especially after the earthquake, the THA is proposing a safety certification sticker for hotels that pass inspections by relevant authorities. This would be similar to the SHA+ stickers issued during the COVID-19 pandemic for establishments meeting public health standards.
Thienprasit also noted that the U.S. government's recent tariff hike could reduce American tourists' travel to Thailand. "Americans are likely to spend more on essential goods, leading to fewer trips abroad," he explained. "This policy will not only impact Thailand's tourism but will also affect other countries popular with U.S. tourists. While the full impact may not be felt immediately, it could become more evident in the next 5-6 months."