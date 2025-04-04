Songkran hotel bookings drop 25% amid earthquake concerns 

Hotel reservations for the Songkran Festival (April 11-17) in seven major tourist cities have dropped by 25% compared to last year, according to the Thai Hotels Association (THA), which reported this on Thursday.

The decline in bookings is attributed to safety concerns among both Thai and foreign tourists following the earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, which caused significant tremors in several northern and central regions of Thailand.

As a result, the THA estimates that around 689,000 fewer tourists are expected during this year's Songkran Festival.

Thienprasit Chaiyaphatranan, president of the THA, revealed that the association conducted a survey across 52 hotels in seven popular tourist destinations—Bangkok, Krabi, Chonburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Surat Thani. The survey revealed a 25% drop in hotel bookings for April 11-17 this year compared to the same period in 2024.

Foreign tourist bookings have also decreased. A total of 32,244 room nights have been reserved for Songkran, compared to 42,761 room nights during the same period last year.