Phang Nga\'s Thai Mueang Beach earns international certification and “Green National Park” award

At the same time, the Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park has also been honored with the “Excellent Green National Park” award.
Prarop Plaeng-Ngarn, chief of Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park in Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga Province, announced on Saturday that Thai Mueang Beach — specifically the areas around Pang and Plubplueng beaches — has been certified under the ISO 13009:2015 standard for tourism and related services, meeting requirements and recommendations for beach operation.
He explained that this internationally recognized standard outlines best practices in beach management, covering key areas such as tourist education and information dissemination, safety for beach and water-related activities, environmental management and mitigation of tourism impact, and infrastructure readiness to support sustainable tourism.
Thai Mueang Beach, stretching over 13.6 kilometres, lies within the national park and is distinguished by its tranquil atmosphere and lines of pine trees. It is ideal for relaxation and nature conservation activities — and notably, it serves as a regular nesting site for leatherback sea turtles.
Prarop added that the recent achievements have brought pride to the local community, as Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park also received a top-tier recognition as an “Excellent Green National Park.”
He said the ISO 13009:2015 certification was made possible through a collaboration between the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), local agencies, and community stakeholders, which share the goal of elevating the quality of Thai beach destinations to international standards.
As a result, Thai Mueang Beach stands out as a must-visit destination for those seeking a blend of natural beauty and sustainable, well-managed tourism, said Prarop.
Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park is located in Thai Mueang district, 75 kilometres north of Phuket city and about 60 kilometres west of Phang Nga town.