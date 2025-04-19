Phang Nga\'s Thai Mueang Beach earns international certification and “Green National Park” award

At the same time, the Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park has also been honored with the “Excellent Green National Park” award.

Prarop Plaeng-Ngarn, chief of Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park in Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga Province, announced on Saturday that Thai Mueang Beach — specifically the areas around Pang and Plubplueng beaches — has been certified under the ISO 13009:2015 standard for tourism and related services, meeting requirements and recommendations for beach operation.

He explained that this internationally recognized standard outlines best practices in beach management, covering key areas such as tourist education and information dissemination, safety for beach and water-related activities, environmental management and mitigation of tourism impact, and infrastructure readiness to support sustainable tourism.

Thai Mueang Beach, stretching over 13.6 kilometres, lies within the national park and is distinguished by its tranquil atmosphere and lines of pine trees. It is ideal for relaxation and nature conservation activities — and notably, it serves as a regular nesting site for leatherback sea turtles.