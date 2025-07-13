Thailand opens fast lanes for Chinese students and families at key airports

Thailand’s Immigration Police Division 2 has launched dedicated fast-track lanes at four international airports for Chinese students travelling with their families, in a bid to boost Chinese tourist arrivals.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimphadee, commander of Immigration Police Division 2, said the fast lanes are now operational at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, and Chiang Mai international airports.

The initiative, called the “Happy Chinese Summer Channel”, is being rolled out during China's school holiday period and will remain in effect throughout the summer break.