Phu Soi Dao National Park closed due to Wipha’s influence

Phu Soi Dao National Park in Phitsanulok has been closed to tourists from Tuesday until further notice due to heavy rains and strong winds caused by Severe Tropical Storm Wipha.

Farut Jaithatkul, the park chief in Chat Trakan district, stated that the closure was necessary for the safety of visitors and that it will remain in effect until conditions improve.

In his announcement, Farut explained that the storm’s influence had brought heavy rains for several days, and the accumulated rainfall could trigger flash flooding and runoff at any time.