Vijit @Lampang dazzles with 13 spectacular light and sound displays

Nut Krutsoot, TAT’s Director of Activities, said the event is part of the government’s designation of 2025 as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year.

The aim is to boost both domestic and international tourism, enhance spending, extend night-time tourism, create jobs, generate business opportunities for local entrepreneurs, and drive sustainable tourism growth.

The festival is staged across four key areas of Lampang: Khelang Nakhon city centre, Sop Tui, Kad Kong Ta, and Tha Ma-O, featuring one landmark highlight and 12 additional performances. These include cutting-edge light and sound installations that turn ordinary nights into extraordinary spectacles of imagination.

Visitors can also enjoy a tram ride to view Lampang’s illuminated landmarks, offering a unique way to explore the city’s charm after dark.