Vijit @Lampang dazzles with 13 spectacular light and sound displays

The event invites visitors to immerse themselves in a timeless journey of beauty and imagination.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the festival runs from September 5–14, from 6.00pm to 11.00pm each evening, under the concept “Lampang: The Timeless City”.
Nut Krutsoot, TAT’s Director of Activities, said the event is part of the government’s designation of 2025 as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year.
The aim is to boost both domestic and international tourism, enhance spending, extend night-time tourism, create jobs, generate business opportunities for local entrepreneurs, and drive sustainable tourism growth.
The festival is staged across four key areas of Lampang: Khelang Nakhon city centre, Sop Tui, Kad Kong Ta, and Tha Ma-O, featuring one landmark highlight and 12 additional performances. These include cutting-edge light and sound installations that turn ordinary nights into extraordinary spectacles of imagination.
Visitors can also enjoy a tram ride to view Lampang’s illuminated landmarks, offering a unique way to explore the city’s charm after dark.
Vijit @Lampang offers visitors a spectacular journey across 13 locations, each blending light, sound, and multimedia to showcase the city’s heritage and charm.
Display highlights include:
Landmark showcase: Lampang Radiance – the centrepiece symbolising Lampang’s cultural identity, radiating light that connects the city’s stories, traditions, and timeless character.
Visitors can marvel at three highlight performances, featuring cutting-edge light, sound, and multimedia shows at Wat Chiang Rai, the Orange Bridge, and the Thai Bank Museum (Lampang branch). Each location will host up to 16 shows per day, ensuring ample opportunity to experience the spectacle.
The festival is free of charge throughout its 10-day run. For further details, visitors can follow TAT Lampang Office or Thailand Festival on Facebook.