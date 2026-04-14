Songkran lifts Thailand tourism as short-haul arrivals rebound

Thailand welcomed 10,363,660 foreign tourists between January 1 and April 12, 2026, generating around 506.123 billion baht in revenue, as the Songkran holiday delivered a timely lift to the sector through a sharp rebound in short-haul arrivals led by China and Malaysia.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports said cumulative foreign arrivals during the period were down 2.65% year on year, but the latest weekly data pointed to renewed momentum as Songkran travel gathered pace.

Thailand tops 10.36 million foreign arrivals

According to the ministry’s latest update, the top five source markets for foreign arrivals to Thailand so far this year were: