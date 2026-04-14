Songkran lifts Thailand tourism as short-haul arrivals rebound

Thailand welcomed 10,363,660 foreign tourists between January 1 and April 12, 2026, generating around 506.123 billion baht in revenue, as the Songkran holiday delivered a timely lift to the sector through a sharp rebound in short-haul arrivals led by China and Malaysia.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports said cumulative foreign arrivals during the period were down 2.65% year on year, but the latest weekly data pointed to renewed momentum as Songkran travel gathered pace.
According to the ministry’s latest update, the top five source markets for foreign arrivals to Thailand so far this year were:
Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said preliminary figures showed that cumulative foreign arrivals had already exceeded 10.3 million by April 12.
During the week of April 6-12, foreign arrivals rose to 619,481, up 49,888 or 8.76% from the previous week, equivalent to an average of 88,498 visitors a day.
The strongest growth came from short-haul markets, where arrivals climbed to around 400,000, an increase of 18.32% week on week, helped by Songkran travel demand.
China remained Thailand’s biggest source market for the week, with 106,504 visitors, up 25.39% from the previous week and marking its highest level in five weeks.
Malaysia followed with 90,524 visitors, surging 61.68% week on week.
The other leading markets for the week were:
The ministry said the strong inflow from China and Malaysia underlined the importance of nearby markets in supporting Thailand’s tourism performance during major holiday periods.
For the coming week, the ministry expects foreign arrivals to remain broadly stable, with several supporting factors still in place.
These include:
The ministry said these measures should continue to support inbound tourism and help sustain travel momentum after the Songkran holiday peak.