Short-haul travel searches surge as Thais plan 2026 Labour Day–Coronation Day getaways

Rayong’s rise is also being supported by agro-tourism, with seasonal fruit orchards, farms and local activities adding new appeal for domestic visitors.

Chiang Mai and Krabi still attract long-distance travellers

While nearby destinations are seeing the strongest momentum, longer-distance domestic trips remain in demand.

Chiang Mai recorded a 28% increase in searches, while Krabi rose by 13%, showing that travellers are still seeking a wider variety of experiences, from northern culture and nature to southern beaches.

Nearby Asian cities lead international growth

The short-haul trend is also shaping outbound travel, with destinations a short flight from Bangkok seeing notable increases.

Ho Chi Minh City posted the highest international growth at 134%, followed by Danang at 58%. Hong Kong also saw a modest 2% rise.

Seoul was the only longer-haul destination among the top-ranking cities, with searches up 49%. Its appeal is linked to South Korea’s spring season, a popular travel period for visitors seeking cooler weather, seasonal scenery and cultural experiences.

Budget and convenience shape travel choices

Akkaphol Rodkhong, Senior Country Director for Thailand and Indochina at Agoda, said Thai travellers continue to show strong appetite for travel throughout the year, even shortly after major holidays such as Songkran.

“We are seeing a clear trend toward budget-conscious decision-making, where travellers prioritise simplicity and convenience,” Akkaphol said.

“This has led to the rise of short-haul, easy-to-plan destinations both within Thailand and nearby countries.”

The trend points to continued demand for flexible, affordable and experience-led travel, particularly during Thailand’s extended holiday periods.