Short-haul travel searches surge as Thais plan 2026 Labour Day–Coronation Day getaways

Searches for short-haul travel destinations have risen sharply ahead of Thailand’s upcoming long weekend from April 30 to May 4, 2026, covering Labour Day and Coronation Day.
The trend reflects growing demand for convenient, budget-conscious holidays, with Thai travellers showing stronger interest in both domestic destinations close to Bangkok and nearby international cities.
According to Agoda, Rayong recorded the highest growth among domestic destinations, while Ho Chi Minh City saw the biggest increase for overseas trips.
Destinations within easy driving distance of Bangkok are attracting strong interest, as travellers look for trips that are simple to organise and more flexible on cost.
Rayong led domestic search growth with a 44% increase, followed by Pattaya at 40%, Chonburi at 29%, Koh Samet at 22%, and Hua Hin/Cha-am at 19%.
The popularity of these destinations suggests that Thai travellers are prioritising shorter journeys, lower transport costs and quick holiday planning during the long weekend.
Rayong’s rise is also being supported by agro-tourism, with seasonal fruit orchards, farms and local activities adding new appeal for domestic visitors.
While nearby destinations are seeing the strongest momentum, longer-distance domestic trips remain in demand.
Chiang Mai recorded a 28% increase in searches, while Krabi rose by 13%, showing that travellers are still seeking a wider variety of experiences, from northern culture and nature to southern beaches.
The short-haul trend is also shaping outbound travel, with destinations a short flight from Bangkok seeing notable increases.
Ho Chi Minh City posted the highest international growth at 134%, followed by Danang at 58%. Hong Kong also saw a modest 2% rise.
Seoul was the only longer-haul destination among the top-ranking cities, with searches up 49%. Its appeal is linked to South Korea’s spring season, a popular travel period for visitors seeking cooler weather, seasonal scenery and cultural experiences.
Akkaphol Rodkhong, Senior Country Director for Thailand and Indochina at Agoda, said Thai travellers continue to show strong appetite for travel throughout the year, even shortly after major holidays such as Songkran.
“We are seeing a clear trend toward budget-conscious decision-making, where travellers prioritise simplicity and convenience,” Akkaphol said.
“This has led to the rise of short-haul, easy-to-plan destinations both within Thailand and nearby countries.”
The trend points to continued demand for flexible, affordable and experience-led travel, particularly during Thailand’s extended holiday periods.