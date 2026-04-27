EGCO sells 49% of two plants to fund new energy growth

Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO Group) has announced a strategic divestment of a 49% stake in two power plants, Ban Pong and Khlong Luang, to J-Power Holdings (Thailand) Co Ltd, as part of efforts to unlock capital and expand into new energy businesses.

Tawatchai Sumranwanich, President of EGCO Group, said the move is aimed at supporting future investment in high-growth opportunities while strengthening the company’s financial flexibility.





The transaction forms part of EGCO’s “POWER4” strategy under its asset recycling approach, which focuses on portfolio optimisation. The company said the move would also allow it to leverage the expertise of its partner to enhance operational efficiency.

Following the sale, EGCO will retain a 51% stake in both companies, maintaining majority ownership and operational control.

Ban Pong Utility Co Ltd (BPU), located in Ratchaburi province, is a combined-cycle power plant with a total installed capacity of 256 megawatts. It supplies 180 megawatts of electricity to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).