Thailand’s alternative energy chief unveils 51% renewable power plan

DEDE director-general Wattanapong Kurovat told Nation Group’s Krungthep Turakij on Monday that it was updating this year’s energy plan to meet clean energy requirements for Thailand to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2065.

He explained Thailand’s energy policy planning has become increasingly complex amid the global focus on long-term environmental impacts.

Two draft plans – the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP) and the Energy Efficiency Plan (EEP) – are set for public hearing on Tuesday (June 18).

Both will be included in the National Energy Plan 2024 alongside the Power Development Plan (PDP), Gas Plan and Oil Plan.

“AEDP and EEP will focus on clean energy due to the shift in direction of the energy industry,” Wattanapong said. Thailand will be able to purchase clean energy from abroad under the new National Energy Plan, particularly hydropower, he added.