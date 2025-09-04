EGCO Group Assigned “AA+ with Stable” Company Rating for 2nd Year in a Row

These ratings reaffirm industry confidence in EGCO Group as an investment-grade leader in power and energy-related businesses at the international level, supported by the company’s strong power portfolio and stable cash flow from long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

“TRIS Rating reaffirmed EGCO Group’s “AA” credit rating with a “Stable” outlook, consistent with the rating in 2024. This reflects the company’s strong market position as a leading power producer, with investments in numerous large power plants and a diversified range of fuel types, and locations. With a total equity capacity of around 6,700 megawatts, EGCO Group’s extensive power plant portfolio has delivered stable profitability and strengthened its investment capability,” said Mr. Somkiat Suttiwanich, EGCO Group’s Chief Financial Officer

The credit rating also considers the company’s strong cash flow, driven by investments in power projects backed by long-term PPAs with creditworthy off-takers. TRIS Rating expects that this strong cash flow, along with continued access to the capital market, will sufficiently support EGCO Group’s future investments.

The AA/Stable credit rating, which has been maintained for another year, underscores the confidence in EGCO Group as an investment-grade company with a stable power business and strong liquidity despite uncertainties in the global economy and energy sector.