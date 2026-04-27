Thailand braces for four days of summer storms, with Northeast to be hit first

TMD warns of storms from April 28 to May 1

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms across upper Thailand from April 28 to May 1, 2026, with the Northeast expected to be affected first.

The storms are forecast to bring thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind and hail in some areas. Lightning may also occur during the period.

Northeast, North and East to face first impact

According to the department, the storms will begin in the Northeast, the North and the East before spreading to the Central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.