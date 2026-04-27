Thailand braces for four days of summer storms, with Northeast to be hit first

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms across upper Thailand from April 28 to May 1, 2026, with the Northeast expected to be affected first.
The storms are forecast to bring thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind and hail in some areas. Lightning may also occur during the period.
According to the department, the storms will begin in the Northeast, the North and the East before spreading to the Central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.
The warning comes as upper Thailand continues to experience hot weather, while another high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China is expected to extend over the South China Sea and the Northeast.
The clash between the cooler air mass and hot conditions over upper Thailand is likely to trigger unstable weather and summer storms.
From May 2 to 3, rainfall across upper Thailand is expected to decrease. However, thunderstorms may still occur in some areas.
The department advised people in affected provinces to monitor weather updates closely, especially during the period of severe weather.
In the South, rainfall is expected to decrease from April 27 to May 3 as the south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand weaken.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about one metre, rising to more than two metres in areas with thunderstorms.
The department urged people in upper Thailand to beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds from April 28 to May 1.
Residents are advised to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near unstable buildings, or close to unsecured billboards.
Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare measures to protect agricultural produce and livestock from possible storm damage. People are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.