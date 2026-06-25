Thai Airways raises Japan flight fuel surcharge from July 1

Thai Airways International (THAI) has announced a second increase in fuel surcharges for passengers travelling between Thailand and Japan, with charges rising by as much as 32% for tickets issued from July 1, 2026.
The airline attributed the adjustment to continued volatility in global jet fuel prices, which have remained higher than expected. The airline has sought approval from Japanese aviation regulators to revise its fuel surcharge levels in line with rising operating costs. The latest increase follows an earlier adjustment introduced in May.
Under the revised rates, economy class passengers will see the fuel surcharge rise from US$140 to US$180 per one-way journey, an increase of US$40, or approximately 1,300 baht. The new surcharge is equivalent to about 5,900 baht per flight, representing an average increase of 28.57%.
For business class and first class, the surcharge will increase from US$170 to US$225 per one-way journey. The additional US$55, or around 1,800 baht, brings the surcharge to approximately 7,400 baht per flight, marking an average rise of 32.4%.
The revised rates apply only to tickets issued on or after July 1, 2026. Tickets issued by June 30 will remain subject to the current fuel surcharge.
Although tensions in the Middle East have eased in recent weeks following a ceasefire agreement, helping jet fuel prices fall to around US$111-112, or approximately 3,578-3,610 baht per barrel, the cost of aviation fuel remains above pre-conflict levels.
Uncertainty surrounding negotiations between the United States and Iran also continues to contribute to volatility in global energy markets.