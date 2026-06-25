Thai Airways raises Japan flight fuel surcharge from July 1

Under the revised rates, economy class passengers will see the fuel surcharge rise from US$140 to US$180 per one-way journey, an increase of US$40, or approximately 1,300 baht. The new surcharge is equivalent to about 5,900 baht per flight, representing an average increase of 28.57%.

For business class and first class, the surcharge will increase from US$170 to US$225 per one-way journey. The additional US$55, or around 1,800 baht, brings the surcharge to approximately 7,400 baht per flight, marking an average rise of 32.4%.

The revised rates apply only to tickets issued on or after July 1, 2026. Tickets issued by June 30 will remain subject to the current fuel surcharge.