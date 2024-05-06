Doggy patrol team on the move to protect their cities

The pet owners and their animals are not expected to patrol shady areas or actively provide assistance to local law enforcement, of course, but they are asked to report potential risks they can see in their everyday lives. They are also encouraged to assist the community by accompanying children on their way to school or helping senior citizens suffering from dementia.

Participants of the Dog Patrol Program carry out joint patrols on the last Wednesday of every month, with different themes each month varying from inspecting crime prevention facilities, ensuring women’s safe returns home, and promoting responsible pet ownership.

The programme started with 64 teams upon its launch in 2022 and quickly expanded to 1,011 teams last year, who in their 48,431 walks filed a combined 331 emergency reports to the police and 2,263 reports of safety or inconveniences spotted across the city.

A total of 1,424 teams have been appointed to keep watch in their neighbourhood this year, a combination of 467 newly designated teams and 957 teams who will continue with their patrol activities.