World Court orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

Judges at the top United Nations court, also called the International Court of Justice (ICJ), made the landmark emergency ruling in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

Reading out the ruling, World Court president Nawaf Salam said the situation in the Palestinian enclave had deteriorated since the court last ordered Israel to take steps to improve it, and conditions had been met for a new emergency order.

Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, noted that the court had focused much of its ruling on the fact that 800,000 Palestinians had been forced to flee Rafah due to Israel’s assault, and would now be without shelter or provisions.

Roth told Reuters that there is a “credible case of genocide” against Israel, but that regardless of whether that term is applicable, Israel has demonstrably committed war crimes in Gaza.