Singaporean cycles to Bangkok to raise $100,000 for charity

To complete his journey, Soh cycled at least 70km daily. He would hit the road at 4am and cycle till 9am, then continue from 5pm to 9pm to avoid the sweltering midday heat. He updated his progress periodically on his LinkedIn account.

He had previously cycled around 600km from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe in 2020, and around 450km from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore in 2023 on personal trips, but says he sees cycling as a leisure activity rather than a sport.

“I’m just doing what I can to contribute and, hopefully, this small initiative can go a long way to create awareness and bring relief to those in far greater need,” he says.

As of May 14, he has raised almost 60 % ($59,778) of his target for the Mae Tao clinic, which was set up in 1989 by Burmese medical doctor Cynthia Maung. The clinic will use half the amount to stock up on emergency support items such as dry food and hygiene kits, and the other half to purchase health insurance for those who cannot afford it.

Even though Mr Soh’s cycling journey has come to an end, his fund-raising campaign will continue until May 31. For more information, go to maetaoclinic.org/how-to-help/donate.

Sarah Stanley

The Straits Times

Asia News Network