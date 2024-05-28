Myanmar’s Rohingya in the cross hairs as fighting escalates in Rakhine

“Many want to flee from Rakhine, but Bangladesh is not opening its door for Rohingya,” Mr Taher said.

Recent fighting has forced some 45,000 Rohingya to flee to an area along the Naf River on the border, according to a UN estimate.

A senior Bangladesh border guard official told Reuters last week: “No Rohingya will be allowed to enter Bangladesh.”

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 military coup, which spurred a grassroots armed resistance that is fighting the junta alongside long-established ethnic minority rebel groups.

‘Caught in the middle’

The fighting in Rakhine broke out last November when a ceasefire between the AA and the junta collapsed, leading to a string of battlefield successes for the rebels.

Morgan Michaels from the International Institute for Strategic Studies said in a May report: “Faced with mounting losses in Rakhine, the regime has resorted to arming members of the Rohingya ethnic minority to counter the Arakan Army’s advance.

“The AA has reacted with inflammatory rhetoric and violence directed at the Rohingya.”

Amid the renewed conflict, Rohingya civilians are “increasingly being caught in the middle”, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in its latest report last week.

The agency estimates that over 350,000 people are displaced across Rakhine after years of conflict, many of whom do not have access to basic services.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said: “We are witnessing a near-total absence of humanitarian assistance for communities who rely on it.” It added that hospitals in Buthidaung and Maungdaw were closed.

AA, which has a goal to form an autonomous state, has warned that more battles are coming, asking civilians in Buthidaung, Maungdaw and Thandwe to dig bomb shelters or evacuate to safer areas.

The group, which has denied it targeted the Rohingya, has also asked for international aid for some 200,000 internally displaced people that it says are sheltering in areas under its control in Buthidaung and Maungdaw.

Scot Marciel, a former US ambassador to Myanmar, said: “The situation is incredibly fraught and dangerous.

“In some ways, this is an early test of whether a post-military rule Rakhine state with significant autonomy can work.”

Reuters