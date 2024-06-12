What’s next for Hunter Biden after his conviction on federal gun charges

Under that deal last year, Hunter Biden would have pleaded guilty to misdemeanour tax offences and avoided prosecution in the gun case if he stayed out of trouble. Prosecutors were planning to recommend two years of probation. But the deal fell apart after the judge raised concerns about it.

On Friday, defence lawyers urged the judge to acquit Hunter Biden of the charges, arguing prosecutors had not met their burden of proof. Noreika did not rule on the motion before the jury reached its verdict.

Other legal problems

Hunter Biden’s trial on tax charges in California is scheduled to begin September 5. He was initially slated to go to trial in that case later this month, but the judge recently granted a defence request to delay.

He’s charged in the California case with nine felony and misdemeanour tax offences. The charges stem from what federal prosecutors say was a four-year scheme to skip out on paying the $1.4 million he owed to the IRS. Prosecutors allege he instead used the money to fund an extravagant lifestyle which, by his own admission, included drugs and alcohol. The president’s son has since repaid the back taxes.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer said at a recent hearing that he was struggling to line up expert witnesses willing to testify in the high-profile case in Los Angeles. Prosecutors said they are planning to call roughly 30 witnesses.

Republicans have also signalled they will keep going after Hunter Biden after their impeachment inquiry into the president stalled.

Last week, House Republicans issued criminal referrals against Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James, accusing them of making false statements to Congress as part of the GOP’s yearlong impeachment inquiry. The president has not been accused or charged with any wrongdoing by prosecutors investigating his son.

Hunter Biden’s attorney said in a statement last week that the referrals are “nothing more than a desperate attempt by Republicans to twist Hunter’s testimony so they can distract from their failed impeachment inquiry” and interfere with his criminal trial.

A presidential pardon?

President Biden said Tuesday that he would accept the verdict and “continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.” The president has said in recent interviews he would not pardon his son.

The president’s response to the verdict stands in stark contrast to Trump, who blasted the justice system as “rigged” after his conviction on 34 felony counts in New York. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was convicted of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex. Trump denied any wrongdoing and has cast himself as the victim of a politically motivated justice system working to deny him another term.

While in the White House, Trump used his pardon power to benefit a broad array of allies, Republican supporters in Congress convicted of crimes and others whose causes were championed by friends.

The beneficiaries included four associates convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian election interference investigation, but notably excluded two others — former campaign aide Rick Gates and former personal lawyer Michael Cohen — who cooperated with prosecutors as part of that probe.

In a statement Tuesday, Trump’s campaign called Hunter Biden’s verdict “nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family.” Trump and his allies have long pressed forward unsubstantiated or debunked allegations that Joe Biden — while serving as vice president — acted to advance his family members’ foreign business interests.