Singaporean woman fined for not wearing mask during 2021 pandemic

On June 24, Singaporean Clariel Griffin, 49, was fined $9,200 ( 249.178 thousand baht ) after pleading guilty to one charge of failing to wear a mask and another charge of using criminal force against a public servant.

Her husband, Briton Clive Ainsley Griffin, was fined $1,200 in September 2023 after he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

He had refused to put on his mask when told to do so by an SDA and questioned the need to wear a mask in Singapore, calling it “oppressive”.

On June 24, Deputy Public Prosecutor Natalie Chu said the couple and three of their friends were having dinner and alcoholic drinks at the Dallas bar in Marina Bay Sands on the evening of Sept 11, 2021.