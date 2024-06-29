Malaysian minister says 'Childfree' trend contradicts Islamic teachings

However, according to Mohd Na’im, it is not wrong if couples plan their families for health or financial reasons.

"My understanding is that the 'childfree' mindset entirely rejects having children because they are seen as a burden, and the couples want to continue living as they did before marriage.

"This is not acceptable, as marriage comes with responsibilities, with men becoming leaders and women becoming mothers."

He added that doctors can also play a role in advising and providing good recommendations to couples who adhere to the 'childfree' mindset.

Based on a statement issued by the Federal Territories Mufti Office last Tuesday (June 25), couples who choose never to have children and go to any lengths, including medical procedures to eliminate reproductive capabilities and terminate pregnancies without medical certification and reasons permitted by Islamic law, were committing a sin.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na'im said the talk programme was organised to educate young people so they could understand their roles as husbands or wives before getting married.

He added that during his over 20 years as a judge and chief judge in the Syariah Court, he observed that financial issues and abuse were the primary causes of marital problems. —

Bernama

The Star

Asia News Network