Thailand, Malaysia eye 1 trillion baht in mutual trade by 2027

At the 3rd Thailand-Malaysia Joint Trade Commission meeting this week, both sides agreed to boost their trade of agricultural and halal products. The aim is to achieve the mutual target of US$30 billion (1 trillion baht) worth of trade by 2027.

Summarising the meeting that he attended in Kuala Lumpur, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday that both sides had vowed to work closely with their trade and investment committees to address problems related to cross-border trade and investment.

He said Thailand had proposed the idea of matching the economies of five Thai southern border provinces with Malaysian counterparts. Under the initiative, Narathiwat province will be paired up with Kelantan, Songkhla with Kedah, Satun with Perlis, Yala with Perak, and Pattani with Terengganu. The paired-up provinces will trade products and promote investment, with a focus on agricultural and halal food products in each other’s markets.

Phumtham, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said the authorities also discussed the drafting of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to facilitate the transport of products and passengers across Thai-Malaysian borders. The MOU is expected to be signed within this year.