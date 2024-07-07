Tokyo Governor Koike set to win re-election, exit poll shows

Ms Koike, 71, got more than 40 per cent of the vote, followed by Shinji Ishimaru, 41, a former mayor of a town in Hiroshima prefecture, who was in second place, the exit poll showed. Ms Renho, 56, who goes by one name and was supported by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), came in third.

A victory for Koike could help embattled Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resist calls from within the LDP to step down as public support for him and his ruling group ebbs amid a political donations scandal.