Myanmar adds International New Year and Chinese New Year to 2025 holidays

Myanmar typically announces essential religious and historical days, such as Myanmar New Year and Kayin New Year, as public holidays before the start of each calendar year.
This decision aligns Myanmar with international practices, as many countries observe January 1st as International New Year Day.
Additionally, recognizing Chinese New Year aims to strengthen the “Pauk Phaw” relationship with China.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s Head of State, actively participated in the joint celebrations of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival organized by the Chinese Embassy in Yangon and local Chinese communities in 2023 and 2024.
During these occasions, discussions between Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai took place regarding the designation of Chinese New Year as a public holiday in Myanmar.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network