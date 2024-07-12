‘Your best lip colour is…’: AI robot customizes cosmetics to your skin

South Korean cosmetics giant AmorePacific has developed a robotic arm-based, AI-powered makeup manufacturing system that helps you find cosmetics tailored to your needs.
Traditionally, cosmetics were chosen based on brand recognition, packaging, user reviews, and store staff recommendations. However, these methods offered a limited range of options and often fell short of meeting individual needs or skin conditions.
AmorePacific said it offers a wider-than-usual selection of using AI to recommend a customer's best fit from 205 different skin foundations or 366 different lip product colours, with technology that scans skin under non-laboratory conditions using data gathered over 78 years of the company's history and makes the product on the spot using a specialised robotic machine in the store.
“We have developed a solution using deep learning and machine learning techniques to evaluate skin conditions that were the process that used to be done by clinical experts. This has resulted in this AI-based skin diagnosis service solution,” said AmorePacific advisor for Custom Beauty Biz Development, Lee Young-jin.
Reservations are fully booked by customers who want skin and lip products customised for them by latest technology.
"Everyone has their own specific skin tone, but usually buy the most common colour available over-the-counter. Even though I'm interested in cosmetics, but it's not easy to analyse them myself, and it's hard to tell just by looking. But with AI analysing them for me, it seems more accurate," said 32-year-old customer Kwon You-jin, after receiving an AI-generated report about the state of her skin and getting a robot to make her custom skin foundation in the store.
This technology has received the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 Innovation Award in the Robotics category.
Its research paper on the AI-based skin diagnosis system was published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science in December last year.
Yang Yong Suk, principal researcher at South Korea's Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), said that AI algorithms are expected to enable a faster pace of product launches.
The market for using AI in beauty and cosmetics industries is forecasted to grow from $3.27 billion in 2023 to $8.1 billion in 2028 as services such as personalised beauty recommendations, skin analysis and diagnostics, virtual makeup artists as well as social media influences expand, analysis provider Business Research Company said in January.
