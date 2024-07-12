‘Your best lip colour is…’: AI robot customizes cosmetics to your skin

South Korean cosmetics giant AmorePacific has developed a robotic arm-based, AI-powered makeup manufacturing system that helps you find cosmetics tailored to your needs.

Traditionally, cosmetics were chosen based on brand recognition, packaging, user reviews, and store staff recommendations. However, these methods offered a limited range of options and often fell short of meeting individual needs or skin conditions.

AmorePacific said it offers a wider-than-usual selection of using AI to recommend a customer's best fit from 205 different skin foundations or 366 different lip product colours, with technology that scans skin under non-laboratory conditions using data gathered over 78 years of the company's history and makes the product on the spot using a specialised robotic machine in the store.