Trump recounts assassination attempt, then drops unity theme in marathon speech

Trump’s entrance was befitting of a pro wrestler - a screen lifted slowly to reveal him standing in front of massive lights arranged to spell out his last name before a projected image of the White House appeared behind him.

Biden ‘soul searching’ about campaign.

Trump’s opponent in the Nov 5 election, meanwhile, Democratic President Joe Biden, was “soul searching” about whether to drop out of the race entirely, one source said, after senior party figures, congressional allies and major donors warned him he could not win following a halting debate performance on June 27.

Biden, 81, was isolating at his Delaware home after contracting Covid-19. His doctor said he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Trump devoted much of his speech to attacking migrants, a theme that has always animated his presidential campaigns.

“They’re coming from prisons, they’re coming from jails, they’re coming from mental institutions and insane asylums,” he said, before citing by name several Americans who were murdered by suspects in the country illegally.

There is no evidence foreign governments are intentionally sending such people to the US Academic studies show that immigrants do not commit crimes at a higher rate than native-born Americans.

The speech broke Trump’s own 2016 record for the longest delivered by a nominee, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California in Santa Barbara. His 2020 convention address, delivered at the White House, was the third longest ever.

After Trump concluded, his family and that of his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, walked onto the stage as balloons dropped from the ceiling.

His wife Melania Trump, who is rarely seen on the campaign trail, joined him on July 18 for the first time this week.

Vance, at 39, half Trump’s age, is widely seen as the ideological heir to Trump’s Make American Great Movement.

“J.D., you’re gonna be doing this for a long time,” Trump said. “Enjoy the ride.”

Trump tightens their grasp on the party.

Some of the eclectic group of speakers - including conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, who received a huge ovation, and Trump’s son Eric - employed divisive language in denouncing the Biden administration.

The head pro at Trump’s Florida golf club, John Nieporte, praised Trump’s skills on the course and claimed the former president had won 21 club championships.

“Joe Biden? Zero,” he said, evoking the surreal moment from the presidential debate when Trump and Biden argued over which of the two candidates had a better golf game.

With his grip on the Republican Party never tighter, Trump will be in a much stronger position than in his 2017-2021 term to follow through on his agenda if he wins the election.

Biden has faced increasing pressure from heavyweights in his party to cede his position.

Former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is among those who have told him he cannot win in November, according to a White House source familiar with the matter.

After weeks of insisting that he will remain in the race, Biden is now taking calls to step aside seriously and multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate - Hakeem Jeffries and Mr Chuck Schumer - have told Biden directly that he will not only lose the White House but also endanger their effort to win back the House, according to reports in multiple news outlets.

Senator Jon Tester, who faces a challenging reelection battle in Montana in 2024, on July 18 became the 21st congressional Democrat and the second senator to publicly call on Biden to drop out.

