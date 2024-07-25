Rising heat in Europe and Central Asia kills nearly 400 children annually: Unicef

Rising temperatures across Europe and Central Asia killed an estimated 377 children in 2021 – according to a new analysis of data from 23 countries published today by Unicef.

Beat the heat: child health amid heatwaves in Europe and Central Asia finds that half of these children died from heat-related illnesses in their first year of life. Most children died during the summer months.

"Around half of children across Europe and Central Asia – or 92 million children - are already exposed to frequent heatwaves in a region where temperatures are rising at the fastest rate globally. The increasingly high temperatures can have serious health complications for children, especially the youngest children, even in a short space of time. Without care, these complications can be life-threatening,” said Regina De Dominicis Unicef Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.