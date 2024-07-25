Rising heat in Europe and Central Asia kills nearly 400 children annually: Unicef

Rising temperatures across Europe and Central Asia killed an estimated 377 children in 2021 – according to a new analysis of data from 23 countries published today by Unicef.
Beat the heat: child health amid heatwaves in Europe and Central Asia finds that half of these children died from heat-related illnesses in their first year of life. Most children died during the summer months.
"Around half of children across Europe and Central Asia – or 92 million children - are already exposed to frequent heatwaves in a region where temperatures are rising at the fastest rate globally. The increasingly high temperatures can have serious health complications for children, especially the youngest children, even in a short space of time. Without care, these complications can be life-threatening,” said Regina De Dominicis Unicef Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.
Heat exposure has acute effects on children, even before they are born, and can result in pre-term births, low birth weight, stillbirth, and congenital anomalies. Heat stress is a direct cause of infant mortality, can affect infant growth and cause a range of paediatric diseases. The report also notes that extreme heat caused the loss of more than 32,000 years of healthy life among children and teenagers in the region.
In Thailand, another Unicef report - The Coldest Year of the Rest of their Lives: Protecting Children from the Escalating Impacts of Heatwaves released in 2022 revealed that over 75 % of children under 18 in Thailand or 10.3 million were exposed to high heatwave frequency in 2020. By 2050, almost every child in the country will suffer high heatwaves more often and for longer unless no serious action is taken.
As the temperatures continue to rise, Unicef urges governments across Europe and Central Asia to:
1. Integrate strategies to reduce the impact of heatwaves including through National Determined Contributions (NDC), National Adaptation Plans (NAP), and disaster risk reduction and disaster management policies with children at the centre of these plans
2. Invest in heat health action plans and primary health care to more adequately support heat-related illness among children
3. Invest in early warning systems, including heat alert systems
4. Adapt education facilities to reduce the temperatures in the areas children play in and equip teachers with skills to respond to heat stress
5. Adapt urban design and infrastructure including ensuring buildings, particularly those housing the most vulnerable communities are equipped to minimize heat exposure
6. Secure the provision of safe water, particularly in countries with deteriorating water quality and availability.
Unicef works with governments, partners and communities across the region to build resilience against heatwaves. This includes equipping teachers, community health workers and families with the skills and knowledge to respond to heat stress.