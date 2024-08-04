After smooth campaign start, Kamala Harris faces a crucial week ahead

As she and her TBD running mate hit the battleground states this coming week, the vice president is planning a renewed offensive in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia. The Biden campaign had long named them among its key targets but had started to abandon hope they're in favour of shoring up the so-called “blue wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez is now focusing more on Arizona and Nevada because of what officials say is Harris’ increased competitiveness against Trump in the two states, both of which Biden won four years ago.

“We are the underdogs in this race,” the campaign’s battleground states director, Dan Kanninen, told reporters this past week, repeating a phrase that Harris herself has stressed. “But the groundswell of support around the vice president is real, and it’s meaningful. Our task now is to translate that enthusiasm into action.”

The Harris campaign says volunteers placed 2.3 million phone calls, knocked on 172,000 doors and sent nearly 2.9 million text messages to voters in battleground states over 12 days. More than 130,000 people logged into an online organizing event with Harris and 750,000 people signed up for a campaign event for the first time, according to a memo from Kanninen.

Harris herself is remaining quiet in Washington this weekend, with interviews underway for about a half-dozen potential running mates who have effectively been auditioning publicly through media interviews. The contenders on her interview list, all white men, are Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, according to people with knowledge of Harris’ selection process.

Harris has revealed little about her deliberations, but she will undoubtedly lean on her own experience of being vetted and eventually chosen as Biden’s running mate four years ago. Various Democratic constituencies are fervently lobbying in favor of — or in some cases, against — some of the names on the vice presidential shortlist, based on geographic considerations, past policy stances and voter sentiment.

On Monday, Harris will formally become the Democratic nominee, when online balloting among delegates concludes. There’s no suspense there: Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a virtual meeting with supporters Friday that Harris had already secured enough delegates to become the nominee.

That hastily announced Friday online gathering at times had the feel of a telethon and was plagued with technical hiccups including audio issues -– a reminder that in some ways, Harris’ campaign remains a start-up operation.

Another big moment yet to come will be a debate between Harris and Trump — or not.

The two sparred over the weekend about when and where to debate. Trump pulled out of a Sept. 10 debate on ABC in favour of a Sept. 4 debate on Fox News. Harris’ campaign says it’s sticking with the original date, and Trump posted on social media, “I’ll see her on September 4th or, I won’t see her at all.”

AP

Photo by Reuters